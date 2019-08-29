Prabas-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Saaho Gets U/A Certificate with No Cuts

The much-awaited Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas starrer Saaho is all set to hit the big screens on August 30. A day before the multi-lingual's release, the Central Board of Film Certification has given U/A certificate to the Hindi version of the movie without any cuts. The Tamil and Telugu versions were certified by the Board last week.

Directed by Sujeeth, the movie is touted to be the biggest action thriller of all times. Starring Shraddha and Prabas in lead roles, the film also features Jackie Shroff and Neil Nitin Mukesh in key roles.

Shot with IMAX cameras, the movie will be released in IMAX format world-wide along with the regular 2D format. In the past, movies like Dhoom 3, Gold and 2.0 were among Indian movies that had an IMAX release. Expressing her excitement on the releasing Saaho in the IMAX format, Megan Colligan, President of IMAX Entertainment and Executive Vice President, IMAX Corp, told IANS, "We are thrilled to partner with UV-Creations and T-Series on the release of Saaho, a pulse-pounding, non-stop action epic that deserves to be experienced in IMAX."

The makers recently dropped Saaho's special dance number featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. Named Bad Boy, the song stormed the internet within hours of its release. Composed and penned by Badshah, the song has garnered 29 million views on Youtube. Badshah along with Neeti Mohan had sung the number.

During her interview with IANS, Shraddha Kapoor said she is always up for challenges and keeps looking for different roles.

"Whether it worked at the box office or not, I am always offered different roles that are strong and well etched-out. As an actor I am always looking for something different, looking for a new challenge. I know that not all my films have worked wonders at the box-office, but that has not stopped me from experimenting," Shraddha said. Shraddha will be next seen in Chhichhore.

(With inputs from IANS)

