'Prabhas 20' Director Shares Launch Ceremony Pics on Social Media

Director Radha Krishna Kumar, who is helming Prabhas' next, yet untitled feature film, has released some candid pictures from the launch ceremony of the upcoming movie. In the pictures, Baahubali star Prabhas is seen with leading lady Pooja Hegde as they pose with the crew of the movie.

"Here is a glimpse of our darling from the opening ceremony of #Prabhas20," wrote Radha Krishna on Twitter as he shared stunning pictures from the Prabhas 20 launch ceremony. In the images, Prabhas dons a casual look. He is seen sporting a hoodie and a pair of dark jeans and completes his look with a pair of cool, yellow coloured shades.

Pooja, on the other hand, is seen wearing a comfy printed dress. Prabhas' Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is also seen in the pictures as they all have a good time together.

Details related to the Prabhas 20 have been kept under the wraps. Like Prabhas' last releases, the Bahubali films and Saaho, this project, too, promises to be a mega-budget extravaganza. A major portion of the film will reportedly be shot in Europe.

Meanwhile, Prabhas 21 is with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin and is said to be a sci-fi drama.

