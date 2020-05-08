MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Prabhas 20' Director Shares Launch Ceremony Pics on Social Media

'Prabhas 20' launch pics

'Prabhas 20' launch pics

On Friday, 'Prabhas 20' director Radha Krishna Kumar shared some pictures from the film's launch ceremony.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 2:57 PM IST
Share this:

Director Radha Krishna Kumar, who is helming Prabhas' next, yet untitled feature film, has released some candid pictures from the launch ceremony of the upcoming movie. In the pictures, Baahubali star Prabhas is seen with leading lady Pooja Hegde as they pose with the crew of the movie.

"Here is a glimpse of our darling from the opening ceremony of #Prabhas20," wrote Radha Krishna on Twitter as he shared stunning pictures from the Prabhas 20 launch ceremony. In the images, Prabhas dons a casual look. He is seen sporting a hoodie and a pair of dark jeans and completes his look with a pair of cool, yellow coloured shades.

Pooja, on the other hand, is seen wearing a comfy printed dress. Prabhas' Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is also seen in the pictures as they all have a good time together.

Take a look.

Details related to the Prabhas 20 have been kept under the wraps. Like Prabhas' last releases, the Bahubali films and Saaho, this project, too, promises to be a mega-budget extravaganza. A major portion of the film will reportedly be shot in Europe.

Meanwhile, Prabhas 21 is with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin and is said to be a sci-fi drama.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading