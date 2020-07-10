Prabhas 20 First Look Reveals it is an Intense Romantic Film Titled 'Radhe Shyam'

The first look of south star Prabhas' 20th film has been revealed. The film has been titled 'Radhe Shyam', with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde as the romantic lead pair. Much like Prabhas' movies, this upcoming venture directed by Radha Krishna Kumar is also a big budget project, with major portions shot in international locations.

Prabhas 20 has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod. The movie will release in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Earlier, Prabhas was shooting for the movie in Georgia and had shared an intriguing still from the location.

The poster, showing Pooja and Prabhas in a romantic pose, is set against the backdrop of Rome. "This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it," Prabhas wrote as he shared it on Instagram.

It will also feature actors like Murali Sharma, Priyadarshi, Tamil comedian Sathyan, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sachin Khedekar.

Sharing an update on the first look and title of Prabhas 20, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had written on social media, "ARE YOU READY?... Title *and* first look of #Prabhas20 will be out on 10 July 2020 at 10 am... Stars #Prabhas and #PoojaHegde... Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar... In #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil and #Malayalam (sic)."

The date July 10 also holds special importance for Prabhas and his fans as it also marks 5 years of his superhit movie Baahubali: The Beginning.

The SS Rajamouli directed epic action film achieved phenomenal success when it released in 2015. Prabhas celebrated five years of its release with special posts on Instagram.

