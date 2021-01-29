Prabhas 21: Director Nag Ashwin Presents 'Heroes Behind the Screen' in New Update for Film

Director Nag Ashwin has shared an exciting update about his next film with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. The makers announced that Dani Sanchez-Lopez has been brought on board as the cinematographer, while Mickey J Meyer will be composing music for the ambitious project.

The cinematographer and music composer duo has collaborated with Nag Ashwin in his previous magnum opus Mahanati. Sharing the news, the makers wrote, "Proudly presenting our heroes behind the screen. Welcome @dancinemaniac and @MickeyJMeyer onboard our #PrabhasNagAshwin Project.”

An elated Nag Ashwin welcomed them on board and wrote, “We created a world from the past in Mahanati...now we create a world from the future...welcome onboard guys”.

We created a world from the past in mahanati...now we create a world from the future...welcome onboard guys 🙏 https://t.co/ksamrO5B3v — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) January 29, 2021

The upcoming project tentatively called Prabhas 21 was officially announced in July last year. Apart from Prabhas, Deepika and Bachchan, the makers have not yet announced the other cast members.

It is touted to be a sci-fi flick. Ashwin has said that the film is set in the backdrop of an imaginary third world war. "The story is something I believe the audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come," Nag Ashwin said during an interview.

According to the latest reports, the film will go on floors in the month of April this year. Nag Ashwin promised earlier that another update will be made on February 26.