Prabhas 22 Titled Adipurush, Here's First Look Poster

Ever since Telugu superstar Prabhas posted on Instagram hinting that he has something big lined up with filmmaker Om Raut, countdown as well as conjectures started among fans over what the project might be.

Now, the first look and title of Prabhas' next movie, which will be his 22nd, has been revealed. The Saaho star will appear in and as Adipurush in Om's next action film. The tagline of the movie reads, "Celebrating the victory of good over evil."

Though, not much is known about Adipurush, it is speculated that Prabhas will be essaying the role of Lord Rama in the upcoming period, action film. The tagline also suggests that, since epic Ramayana also celebrates the victory of good over evil. In fact, the teaser poster of Adipurush also has the lead character holding a bow in the centre and a Hanuman-like figure is also seen in the background holding 'gada'.

On a closer look, Ravana's ten heads are also seen in the centre-bottom of Adipurush poster. If indeed the film is inspired by Ramayana, then the ensemble cast will also be looked up to, especially the role of the main villain and who else will be cast alongside Prabhas in this mega project.

Adipurush will be shot in Hindi and Telugu and dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several international languages. The film goes on the floors in 2021 and will eye 2022 release. It will be made in 3D.

This is director Om's second film announcement since blockbuster hit Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He has also launched a 3-D actioner with Kartik Aaryan. That project has been put on hold as the makers want to shoot the film abroad, which won't be possible for some time amid the coronavirus pandemic.