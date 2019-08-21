Prabhas' 70-Foot Tall Cutout Installed in Hyderabad Ahead of Saaho Release

As is the accepted trend with fan clubs in South India, ahead of Saaho's release, admirers of Prabhas installed a 70-foot tall cutout of the star outside Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad for an event attended by the actor and Shraddha Kapoor.

The huge cutout is similar to one of the stills of the Baahubali actor's upcoming film. It is believed that Saaho is mounted on large scale and promises never-seen-before action sequences. It is only befitting then that Prabhas was offered such a gesture. The cutout has Prabhas dressed in an all black ensemble, with a bruised forehead dripping blood. We have to admit that the cut out made by Prabhas' fans is as impressive as the film looks in the trailer.

The image of the cut out was shared online on social media and fans can't help but gush over the good-looking star's larger than life hoarding. Check out Prabhas' 70-foot tall cut out here:

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho stars Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Vennela Kishore in key roles. The film will mark Prabhas' debut in the Hindi film industry and Shraddha's entry in the South Indian film industry. Saaho releases on August 30.

