Prabhas’ Adipurush Set For Mammoth Release With 20,000 Screens And 15 Languages

Actor Prabhas has been working on pan-India projects since the success of his Baahubali franchise. Reports say that Prabhas’ upcoming film Adipurush, which is speculated to be an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana, is likely to be released in multiple languages. The film is produced by T-series and Retrophiles. Prabhas will portray the eponymous role while Kriti Sanon will essay the role of Sita, and Sunny Singh will play Laxman. Saif Ali Khan will also star in the film as the antagonist, Ravana.

The film was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. According to a report by Tollywood Net, the makers of Adipurush are planning the widest release for the film. It is reported that the film will be released in 15 languages which includes both domestic and international audiences. Tollywood Net reports that Adipurush will also be dubbed in foreign languages like Japanese and Chinese. It should be noted that Prabhas’ Baahubali: The Beginning which came out in 2015 managed to secure 6,000 screens in China which was the biggest for any Indian movie at the time.

If reports are to be believed Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer will be released on 20,000 screens worldwide. The producers have already revealed that the movie was shot in 103 days, and is set for release during the Independence Day week on August 11.

It is expected that before Adipurush, Prabhas will be seen in Radhe Shyam, which was earlier set for release on January 14. However, due to spiraling cases of COVID-19 in the country, the release of the film had to be postponed. The film’s new release date is yet to be announced soon.

Besides Adipurush, Prabhas will also be seen in another action drama, Project K. The sci-fi thriller also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the key roles. Bulk of the Nag Ashwin directorial was shot in Hyderabad’s Ramoji film city. Ashwini Dutt is the producer of the big-budget film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.