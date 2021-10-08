Prabhas' Adipurush to Kangana Ranaut's Sita: Movies Inspired from Ramayana Epic

The popularity of Doordarshan programmes Mahabharata and Ramayana, as well as their triumphant re-run during the COVID-19 lockdownshows the interest of Indian viewers towards this genre. B-Town directors have also always been inspired by the mythological texts. A slew of new films have been announced, with stories that appear to be influenced by epics. Not just Bollywood actors, but even South Indian cinema actors, appear to be drawn to epics these days.

Here is a list of some of the upcoming films based on the epic Ramayana tale.

Adipurush

Om Raut's latest film is Adipurush, after last year's success Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The legendary Ramayana storey will be depicted in the film. Prabhas will play Lord Rama. Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon also appear in the flick in the roles of Raavana and Sita respectively. It is slated to release on August 11, 2022.

Ramayana

For quite some time, Madhu Mantena's Ramayana has been garnering headlines. The project is directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal, along with 'Mom' director Ravi Udaywar, and written by Sridhar Raghavan. The film will be a trilogy and has already generated a lot of attention due to its casting and production. While the film's cast is yet to be announced, Deepika Padukone as Sita and Hrithik Roshan as Raavan are rumoured to feature in this mega-budget flick. When asked about the movie's cast, Matena stated in an interview that the cast will be announced around Diwali this year.

Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar will be seen in a new persona in the film, which is supposed to centre upon Lord Ram's principles. Abhishek Sharma is the director of the film which is being produced by Kumar's Cape of Good Films. According to reports, the actor has requested permission from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to shoot the flick at Ayodhya.

Sita

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been roped in to play the role of Goddess Sita in an upcoming film based on the mythological character from epic Ramayana.

The period drama will be directed by Alaukik Desai and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. The movie will be released in five languages.

