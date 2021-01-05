Prabhas, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday Wish Deepika Padukone on Birthday

Deepika Padukone has turned a year older on Tuesday. As she rang in her special day, wishes poured in for the Chhapaak actress.

Prabhas, who is set to collaborate with Deepika in a yet untitled film by director Nag Ashwin, wrote on social media, "Happy Birthday to the Gorgeous Superstar @deepikapadukone (sic)."

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy birthday DP. You are and will always be an inspiration of beauty and strength inside out. Here's to many many random adventures together. Love You (sic)."

Katrina Kaif shared, "Happy happy happiest birthday to you Deepika Padukone. Wishing you all the peace, love and joy life has to offer (sic)."

Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "Hapy birthday Deepika Padukone. May this year bring loads of joy, peace and success (sic)."

Vaani Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday stunningly gorgeous Deepika Padukone."

Ananya Panday wrote, "Happiest birthday my Deepu. The warmest, loveliest, most genuine and empathetic person I know! As beautiful on the inside."

Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Happiest birthday greetings @deepikapadukone Hugging face May your year ahead be as amazing as you are. Keep shining Sparkles (sic)."

On the work front, Deepika is all set to feature alongside Ranveer Singh in '83 next. She plays his on screen wife Romi Bhatia in the film inspired by India's maiden cricket World Cup victory against the West Indies in 1983. The sports drama is helmed by Kabir Khan.

She is currently busy shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She will then begin work on Prabhas' sci-fi film. She also has a Mahabharata adaptation in her kitty alongside Hollywood drama The Intern remake.