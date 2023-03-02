Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have often taken the internet by storm with their relationship rumours. The two met on the sets of Billa in 2009. Their crackling chemistry struck a chord with the viewers and became one of the key factors for its box office success. Later, the successful pair went on to work together in films like Mirchi, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

However, a recent report in Siasat.com suggested that Prabhas and Anushka have broken up. Even though the two actors have always maintained that they are “good friends," their romance rumours often became the subject of hot discussion on social media and chat shows.

Meanwhile, the report further stated that rumours of Anushka’s alleged affair with a senior hero caused disagreements between her and Prabhas. Prabhas has reportedly “distanced" himself from Anushka as a result of the rumours about her alleged relationship, as per the report.

This comes after Prabhas’ team categorically denied the rumours of his engagement with Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon. Prabhas and Kriti will share the screen space in Adipurush.

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas’ engagement rumours started when self-proclaimed film critic Umair Sandhu tweeted, “BREAKING NEWS: KritiSanon and Prabhas will get engaged next week in Maldives! So Happy for them.” Earlier, dating rumours between Kriti and Prabhas sparked off after the release of Adipurush teaser. Varun Dhawan, who worked with Kriti Sanon in Bhediya, further fuelled the fire by hinting at Kriti’s relationship. However, he didn’t name Prabhas.

Varun Dhawan was asked by Karan Johar on a show to name “eligible single women from the Hindi film industry." He skipped Kriti Sanon’s from the list and explained, “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath. (Kriti’s name is not here because her name is in someone’s heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika).” Prabhas and Deepika will co-star in Project K.

Later, Kriti clarified on her Instagram Stories, “It’s neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours (woman facepalming emoji). Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless! (folded hands and shrug emoji).”

Read all the Latest Movies News here