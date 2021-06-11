Prabhas and KGF Director Prashanth Neel to Team Up for Epic Mythological Tale?

Prabhas and Prashanth Neel are reportedly teaming up for yet another project, which is said to be an epic mythological tale. Prabhas is already doing a big-budget film, titled Salaar, with Prashanth. As per a report in BollywoodLife, the new film will be produced by Dil Raju and will be shot on a massive scale and will be much bigger than Baahubali.

Meanwhile, Salaar is going to be an action saga and it will be produced by KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur. The film starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan, is slated to release on April 14 in cinemas, next year. Prabhas, who stars in the lead role in the film, shared a brand new poster from the film on social media earlier this year. In the poster, Prabhas sports an intense look. The actor can be seen wearing a pair of sunglasses as he looks at the camera. Sharing the update on the film, Prabhas wrote in his caption: “Delighted to share the release date of Salaar… 14th April 2022. See you in cinemas."

Prabhas, best known for his role in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series of films, has a packed schedule ahead. Other than Salaar, the actor will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin’s next. He also has Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde in the line-up. Prabhas will also feature in Om Raut’s Adipurush, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. The actor was last seen in the 2019 action-thriller Saaho, in which he co-starred with Shraddha Kapoor.

