Prabhas and Kriti Sanon Are Not Engaged or Dating, Source Says Rumours Are Baseless

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas have been subjected to dating rumours lately. It was previously claimed that the actors were dating but taking things slow. To fuel the rumours further, Varun Dhawan had recently claimed that Kriti was not single and was seeing ‘someone who is working with Deepika Padukone’, hinting at Prabhas. The situation escalated when reports claimed Prabhas proposed to Kriti on the sets Adipurush and they are allegedly engaged.

A source close to the actress that the dating rumours are baseless. An insider told a leading portal, “Varun and Kriti share a very friendly bond and they often pull each other’s leg. That tease by Varun was just a way of him taking Kriti’s case as he knew these rumours were baseless. Kriti and Prabhas are not seeing each other. They share a friendly bond as co-stars and really respect each other, but that’s just it.”

Kriti and Prabhas will be seen together in Adipurush along with Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Om Raut, Prabhas will essay the role of Ram with Kriti Sanon as Sita. In an interview with India Today, Kriti was asked who she would marry, flirt or date among Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and Prabhas. She replied, “I would flirt with Kartik, date Tiger, and would rather get married to Prabhas.”

Meanwhile, Kriti was last seen in Bhediya. The film has collected Rs 32.40 crore so far. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, “#Bhediya should’ve performed better on the crucial Mon to cover lost ground… Needs to stay steady on the remaining weekdays… Lack of major opposition [till #Avatar] can prove advantageous… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr, Sun 11.50 cr, Mon 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 32.40 cr. #India biz.”

She recently unveiled the teaser of her upcoming next Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan. Apart from this, Kriti boasts of a strong lineup of films including, Adipurush, Ganapath, and The Crew. Varun on the other hand will also be seen in Bawaal.

Read all the Latest Movies News here