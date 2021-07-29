Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam Finally Wraps Shoot After 3 Years

Though the COVID-19 pandemic is still prevailing, industries are trying their best to get their wheels back on track. The entertainment industry is also proceeding in the same direction. With cinema halls shut, in the last year and a half, films are being released on the OTT platform. The shooting of various films is underway, however, director Radha Krishna Kumar, on July 29, informed that they have finally wrapped up shooting for the film, Radhe Shyam.

The project, which will be featuring Prabhas in the lead role, was announcedback in 2018. However, the film faced delays due to the construction of sets, VFX work, the pandemic, followed by the nationwide lockdown. It took the crew three years to wrap up the shoot for Radhe Shyam. The filmmakers are expected to announce the new release date of the film soon.

Director of Radhe Shyam, Krishna Kumar on July 29 took to Twitter to share the news with fans. He informed that pandemichad a toll on all their expectations. “All done with the last schedule of Radhe Shyam. I spread my love to all our darling fans. This pandemic had a toll on all our expectations.” Krishna Kumar further said wrote that “an update is on the way.”

All done with the last schedule of #RadheShyam … I spread my love to all our darling fans !! This pandemic had a a toll on all our expectations!! An update is on the way— Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) July 28, 2021

With the backdrop of 1970’s Europe, the cast of the film includes Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Bhagyashree, and Sathyan.

Pramod, Vamshi, and Praseedha Uppalapati in collaboration with T-Series are producing Radhe Shyam. For the South Indian languages, the music composition is being handled by Justin Prabhakaran and the cinematographer is Manoj Paramahamsa.

The two main leads, Prabhas and Pooja, have multiple projects in their kitty. Prabhas has Adipurush, Salaar, and Project-K in the pipeline, while Pooja will next feature in Beast, Most Eligible Bachelor, and Acharya.

