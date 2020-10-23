Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam' is a Love Story Through the Ages, See Motion Poster

Radhe Shyam makers have unveiled the first motion poster of the upcoming romance-drama film on the occasion of Telugu superstar Prabhas' birthday. While the film's character looks and posters released previously hinted at the venture being an intense love saga, the new teaser video has confirmed that it will be a story through the ages.

The new Radhe Shyam motion poster also shares a glimpse of the music that will heighten the mood of this out-and-out romantic film. One can see a camera travelling through the inside of a train as we see various lovers till we get a glimpse of modern day, super-stylish pair of Pooja and Prabhas. The two actors compliment each other in every possible way as they look to enthrall fans with their emotional journey.

Take a look at Radhe Shyam motion poster here.

The release date of the upcoming film is not revealed yet. The cast and crew are currently filming in Italy and the movie has been shot in various international locations and amid beautiful vistas.

A character poster of Prabhas was launched a few days ago that introduced his character Vikramaditya in the film.

Here's Pooja as Prerana in the film.

Radhe Shyam is backed by UV Creations and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.