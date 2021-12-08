Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam's Latest Song Soch Liya Redefines Love, Watch Video

After releasing the teaser of the romantic song Soch Liya, the makers of Radhe Shyam have finally released the full song. With some breathtaking picturesque visuals, the video of the song shows us the lead pair Prabhas and Pooja’s character go through a tough phase in their relationship. The actors are seen spending time separately and alone but they both are just thinking about the fun and sweet time spent together.

The music given by Mithoon with Arijit’s voice is something that makes the song even more soulful and emotional. The lyrics of the song are written by ace lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

Sharing the song on social media, Prabhas wrote, “Presenting a heart-touching song, #SochLiya from #RadheShyam. Song out now. Link in bio."

Watch the entire video here:

Recently, the makers released the first song Aashiqui Aa Gayi which went on to become the most viewed song on YouTube and was trending in India on Number One position.

In the long list of assets, this song is another glimpse for the fans wanting more from Prabhas and Pooja. After revealing several interesting contents, the makers have released the second Hindi song and it’s surely worth the wait.

Radhe Shyam will hit the screens on January 14, 2022. It’s a multi-lingual film, helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar, and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod.

