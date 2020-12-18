Prabhas and Ram Charan's Pics from Producer Dil Raju's Birthday Bash Go Viral

South superstars Prabhas and Ram Charan were spotted together at film producer Dil Raju's 50th birthday bash and netizens are drooling over their pictures from the party. The two superstars struck a pose together for paparazzi as they arrived at the party venue. Prabhas looked handsome in a grey informal shirt which he teamed with the colour-coordinated pants and Prada shoes. Ram Charan looked uber-cool in a denim shirt which he was wearing over a plain white t-shirt. He completed his look with black loose pants and shoes. The duo was all smiles as they got clicked together.

Soon enough, the pictures of the two from the party went viral on social media, with their fans going gaga over their looks. Netizens were excited to see the two biggest superstars of the south film industry together.

On the work front, Prabhas has as many as four massive films in his hands. Radhe Shyam will be the first Prabhas film to release next year. He also has Om Raut's Adipurush in his kitty. Apart from that, Prashanth Neel will be directing Prabhas in a multilingual pan-Indian film titled Salaar. On the other hand, Ram Charan has SS Rajamouli's RRR and Acharya.