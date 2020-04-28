MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Prabhas and Samantha Akkineni Have Never Been Offered a Film Together Because of This Reason?

Images: Instagram

Images: Instagram

The difference in their heights is apparently the reason Samantha Akkineni and Prabhas have never been cast in a film together.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 1:59 PM IST
Prabhas and Samantha Akkineni are two of the most popular Telugu cinema stars, but the two have never worked together. The Baahubali actor has been cast with leading actresses like Anushka, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Trisha. But he is yet to act with Samantha, who is also one of the top heroines in the south.

In a recent interaction, Prabhas has reportedly revealed the reason why he has never been offered a film with the Super Deluxe actress. He said that it is the height difference between Samantha and him that has been preventing him from doing a film with her. Prabhas is 6 feet whereas Samantha Akkineni is anywhere between about 5.2 feet. Fans of both the actors have been surprised by this revelation by Prabhas, reported TOI.

Earlier there was a rumour that Samantha will be acting with Prabhas in the multilingual Saaho released last year. Later, Bollywood actress Shradda Kapoor paired with Prabhas.

Read: Naga Chaitanya Bakes Samantha Akkineni's Birthday Cake, See Pics

Prabhas will be next seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's untitled movie. The movie has Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead and is reported to be a love story set in the 70s. The film, tentatively titled Prabhas 20, also marks the return of Bollywood actor Bhagyashree to films.

