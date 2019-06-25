Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor Shoot for Saaho in Ice-capped Austrian Alps, See Pics

The first looks of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, as well as a high-octane teaser, have already been released, but the filming of Saaho isn't over yet. Shraddha and the Telugu star are in the Austrian Alps currently to reportedly shoot for a romantic song. They left for the final schedule of the Sujeeth-directed multilingual almost a week ago.

Shraddha shared two photos from Innsbruck in the Tirol Region of Austria, as the shoot progressed. She is accompanied by mother Shivangi Kapoor on the work trip. One of her posts show the snow-capped setting for one of the more picturesque sequences in the action thriller which has both Prabhas and Shraddha playing cops.

In the photo, Shraddha is seen getting ready for the shoot in front of a window that gives a breathtaking view of ice covered peaks. Take a look.

In another photo, the actress shared a moment from chilling outdoors with her mother Shivangi.

More photos from the sets of the film have emerged on social media. One of them shows Prabhas and Shraddha enjoying a cable car ride with other members of the film's crew.

Saaho is Prabhas' much-awaited release after the huge success of Baahubali: The Conclusion. Whether this modern-day set actioner will be able to impress fans as much with its sleek look and larger than life setting, that remains to be seen. The teaser of Saaho, that was released earlier this month, has already taken the hype up a notch.

From superhero-like shots to powerful fight scenes, the actor has been given ample space to show off his brawn. The teaser declares the film to be "the biggest action thriller from India", and there are lots glimpses of powerful action scenes from the film.

