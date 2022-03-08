Prabhas and SS Rajamouli Reunite For Radhe Shyam Special Interview. Stills go Viral

As the much-anticipated Radhe Shyam prepares for its major premiere in a week, Prabhas is actively promoting the film all across the country. With a new day, comes a new location for promotions, as well as a handsome new style for the pan-Indian sensation. Prabhas is doing everything in his capacity to raise the bar for an already-hyped movie. Pooja Hegde, the leading lady along with the Rabel star, is doing exciting interviews in several languages.

Now, the makers have decided to bring in SS Rajamouli. As stated earlier, Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam will be released on March 11, while Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR will hit the big screen on March 25. Despite the rivalry, Prabhas and Rajamouli’s close connection has prompted them to reunite yet again.

Rajamouli, who provided the voice for Radhe Shyam, is currently an interviewer for Prabhas. According to reports, the makers of Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam planned a special interview for promotional purposes. The most recent viral images from the shoot reveal that Maverick filmmaker interviewed Prabhas about Radhe Shyam.

Iconic duo of #Prabhas 💞 and @ssrajamouli in single frame for #RadheShyam special interview. This interview will be aired soon 💃💃💃.#RadheShyamOnMarch11th pic.twitter.com/RttkMDtjtY— Prabhas 💞 Diehard Fan ᴿᵃᵈʰᵉˢʰʸᵃᵐ💞 (@fanofPrabha) March 7, 2022

The interview is expected to be remarkable because Prabhas is at his most charming when he is at ease. The Baahubali director has had a tremendous impact on Prabhas’ career. Chatrapathi was Prabhas’ first huge hit. Then there was Baahubali. They have a great deal in common.

Meanwhile, Radhe Shyam’s most recent single, Main Ishq Mein Hoon, was unveiled on Tuesday. Main Ishq Mein Hoon, delivered by Manan Bhardwaj and Harjot Kaur, is a typical romantic ballad. Its video is a must-see for every Prabhas fan who wants to see him in his most flirtatious avatar.

