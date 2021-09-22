Prabhas 'Annoyed' With Radhe Shyam Co-star Pooja Hegde Over Her 'Unprofessional' Behaviour?

The makers of ‘Radhe Shyam’ have reacted to the reports of an alleged rift between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. There were reports doing the rounds that ‘Baahubali’ star was “annoyed" with his leading lady over her “unprofessional behaviour". Now, the makers of the upcoming multi-lingual have issued an official statement addressing the matter.

“These reports are completely baseless," the statement from UV Creations read, according to Etimes. “Prabhas and Pooja Hedge have great respect and admiration for each other. In fact, they share a great camaraderie off-screen and that has translated into some magical onscreen chemistry."

Rubbishing claims of the actress’ tendency to arrive late on the sets, the statement read, “Pooja has always been very punctual for her shoots." The makers also dismissed claims alleging the actress’ bad behaviour on the sets. “She is very easy to work with. These rumours are merely a figment of someone’s imagination. All is well between the leading pair and the entire team is very excited to bring audiences a theatrical experience they won’t forget."

Related | Prabhas Unveils New Release Date of Radhe Shyam, Film to Hit Theatres on Pongal 2022

The new release date of Prabhas’ upcoming film Radhe Shyam was recently revealed. Prabhas took to his social media to share a poster of the film in which he can be seen walking on the streets of Europe while looking dapper and the poster reveals that the movie will release on the occasion of Pongal, i.e. January 14, 2022. The film was earlier scheduled for a worldwide release on July 30.

The film also marks Prabhas’ return to the romantic genre after a gap of almost a decade. Also, the movie features a new pairing in the duo of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Radheshyam is a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations.

Prabhas has a packed film line-up, including Nag Ashwin’s multilingual sci-fi film co-starring Deepika Padukone, Om Raut’s screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana “Adipurush" and “KGF" director Prashanth Neel’s underworld action thriller, “Salaar".

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde will next be seen in the Koratala Siva directed historical action film “Acharya", Salman Khan-starrer drama “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali", and the comedy “Cirkus" with Ranveer Singh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here