Prabhas' Body-Double To Help Complete Shooting For Prasanth Neel's Salaar

After Radhe Shyam, Prabhas has gotten busy shooting for multiple big-budget projects. One of them is Salaar. Helmed by the KGF director Prasanth Neel, the film is reportedly going to be a pan-India project. Shruti Haasan will be playing the lead in the film opposite Prabhas and the release date is said to be September 28, 2023.

Prashanth is currently shooting a lot of scenes in the movie with a body double of Prabhas. This is because Prabhas is currently working on two films simultaneously – one being Salaar and the other Adipurush. Although Adipurush is almost done with shooting, his presence on the sets of two films has led to Prabhas travelling back and forth. His unavailability on the sets of Salaar, according to the timeline, is the reason for the body double replacing Prabhas in a lot of sequences.

Salaar is said to be a remake of the Kannada film Ugramm, which was released back in 2014. The cast includes Jagapathi Babu, Abhinay Raj Singh, Privthiraj Sukumaran, Easwari Rao, Jackey Mishra and more in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Adipurush is all set to release on January 12, 2023, and the film’s theatrical rights were sold for Rs. 100 crores. The cast includes Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Vatsal Sheth and Sunny Singh in important roles. Apart from Adipurush and Salaar, Prabhas will also be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the film Project K.

With all these releases lined up, 2023 is an important year for the actor. Will Prabhas be able to recapture the audience with the upcoming films like he did back in 2015 with Baahubali?

