Prabhas Buys First Ticket Of Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam 

Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur’s Sita Ramam is getting released on August 5. On August 3, a pre-release event of the film was held in Hyderabad and it was also attended by superstar Prabhas. During the event, the makers of Sita Ramam requested Prabhas to say a few words and after his speech, the actor paid Rs 100 and bought the first ticket of Sita Ramam.

At the event, the Baahubali actor talked about the film and said that the trailer looks extraordinary. He also praised Dulquer Salmaan and said that he is one of the most handsome actors in the country and is a superstar. Prabhas said that he just wants to watch Sita Ramam as everyone is praising Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur’s chemistry in the film.

“It’s not that easy to make a film with such passion and huge budget. It seems like along with the love story there will be a war sequence in the film. It’s just not a love story, and there are other elements in the movie. I have seen Hanu Raghavapudi’s films. He is a beautiful director. The way he shows the film is like poetry. He is one of the most beautiful directors we have in the industry,” said Prabhas during the event.

Prabhas said that some movies are to be watched in theaters and Sita Ramam is one such movie.

In Sita Ramam, Dulquer Salmaan is playing the role of Lieutenant Ram. The film has been directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and being bankrolled by Aswini Dutt under his home banners Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema.

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth, Tharun Bhascker, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bhumika Chawla, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Prakash Raj, Shatru, Jishhu Sengupta and Sachin Khedekar.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here