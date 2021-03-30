Prabhas Buys Lamborghini Worth Rs 6 crore, Takes it for a Spin

Superstar Prabhas has been quite successful in his recent ventures and many more of his exciting projects are upcoming. To celebrate his success, he recently bought a swanky new luxury car worth Rs 6 crore. His photos and video of unveiling his new possession are doing the rounds on the internet and are garnering love of his fans.

The love for luxury cars of the actor is already known. He now bought a brand new Lamborghini Aventador Roadster to add to his collection of luxury cars.The actor bought the vehicle on Sunday from Bengaluru. It is one of the most prized possessions among the celebs and Prabhas is another to join the league.

Although, Lamborghini Aventador Roadster is not the most expensive car he owns. The actor reportedly owns multiple expensive cars, the most expensive one reportedly being a Rolls Royce, priced at INR 8 crore.

According to reports, he has bought this new car on his father’s birth anniversary. His father Surya Narayana Raju was a popular Telugu film producer.

One of the fans revealed in a tweet that Prabhas shared in an earlier interview how he gifted a car to his father on his last birthday and this year he bought another car on the occasion.

#Prabhas said in Abhimani show he gifted car to his dad on his last birthday. Today is his dad's birthday and he purchased a Lamborghini. What a soulful connection.These ethics, values and connection is missed in today's generationSo much to learn from him.God of Humanity ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7ZEByThfJL — Prabhas cults (@ManjuPrabhas63) March 28, 2021

The fans are outpouring their love on the videos of the star riding on his new possession on the roads of Hyderabad. They wished him luck and wanted him to drive safely.

Meanwhile, the fans are eager to watch their most loved actor on the big screen and looking forward to his upcoming releases. He will be seen in his upcoming Hindi film Adipurush scheduled to be released in Aug 2022. He has another big Bollywood flick, Salaar which is directed by Om Raut and has Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh as lead characters, alongside him.