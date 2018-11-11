Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Attend Launch Event of SS Rajamouli's Next Film, Pics Inside

The launch event of filmmaker SS Rajamouli's next Telugu film RRR featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan was attended by megastar Chiranjeevi, veteran filmmaker K. Raghavendra, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati among others.The creme de la creme of Telugu filmdom came together in Hyderabad on Sunday for the highly anticipated launch ceremony and had a gala time at the event.Chiranjeevi clapped the first shot to begin the opening ceremony.(Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)The film marks the first-time collaboration of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.To be made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, the film is tipped to feature the two actors as brothers.(Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)(Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)(Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)(Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)In a media interaction earlier this year, producer DVV Danayya confirmed the budget."The pre-production work has already begun. The art department has commenced work on erecting sets where crucial portion of the film will be shot. The estimated budget of the film will be Rs. 300 crore," he said, adding the film will be a visual treat.Apparently, both NTR and Ram Charan signed the project without listening to the script.The film's regular shooting is expected to commence later this month.The makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew.