English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Attend Launch Event of SS Rajamouli's Next Film, Pics Inside
Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, K Raghavendra graced SS Rajamouli RRR launch.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
The launch event of filmmaker SS Rajamouli's next Telugu film RRR featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan was attended by megastar Chiranjeevi, veteran filmmaker K. Raghavendra, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati among others.
The creme de la creme of Telugu filmdom came together in Hyderabad on Sunday for the highly anticipated launch ceremony and had a gala time at the event.
Chiranjeevi clapped the first shot to begin the opening ceremony.
(Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)
The film marks the first-time collaboration of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.
To be made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, the film is tipped to feature the two actors as brothers.
(Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)
(Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)
(Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)
(Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)
In a media interaction earlier this year, producer DVV Danayya confirmed the budget.
"The pre-production work has already begun. The art department has commenced work on erecting sets where crucial portion of the film will be shot. The estimated budget of the film will be Rs. 300 crore," he said, adding the film will be a visual treat.
Apparently, both NTR and Ram Charan signed the project without listening to the script.
The film's regular shooting is expected to commence later this month.
The makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew.
The creme de la creme of Telugu filmdom came together in Hyderabad on Sunday for the highly anticipated launch ceremony and had a gala time at the event.
Chiranjeevi clapped the first shot to begin the opening ceremony.
(Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)
The film marks the first-time collaboration of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.
To be made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, the film is tipped to feature the two actors as brothers.
(Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)
(Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)
(Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)
(Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)
In a media interaction earlier this year, producer DVV Danayya confirmed the budget.
"The pre-production work has already begun. The art department has commenced work on erecting sets where crucial portion of the film will be shot. The estimated budget of the film will be Rs. 300 crore," he said, adding the film will be a visual treat.
Apparently, both NTR and Ram Charan signed the project without listening to the script.
The film's regular shooting is expected to commence later this month.
The makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's How Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula Made Boney Kapoor's 63rd Birthday Special
- Here's Everything You Need to Know About Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Reception Venue, See Pics
- Henry Nicholls Avoids Serious Injury With Shoaib Malik Involved in Bizarre Dismissal
- Facebook Stops Requiring Arbitration of Sexual Harassment Claims
- Hyundai Reveals New Creta Diamond Concept at the Sao Paulo Motor Show 2018
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...