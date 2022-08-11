Prabhas Congratulates Champions Of Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022

Tollywood superstar Prabhas recently praised and congratulated the Indian athletes who won medals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. India finished fourth at the CWG 2022 with 61 medals, including 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals. This is being touted as one of the best performances and medal haul in CWG history of India. The grand event concluded on August 8. While congratulatory messages are pouring in for the athletes, Prabhas decided to join in as well in his own style.

Sharing a specially designed poster, showing all the medals won, on Instagram, Prabhas wrote, “Congratulations to all the champions for making us so proud and for bringing glory to our nation! Thank you all for your dedication and determination.”

Prabhas, meanwhile, has been an active supporter of Prime Minister Modi’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to commemorate 75 years of independence. Recently, the Bahubali star was featured in the song Har Ghar Tiranga along with the great personalities from the film and sports world.

Prabhas is now working on Project K with Deepika Padukone. It is marketed as a sci-fi thriller that will use a range of technologies in its creation. Nag Ashwin, the director of Mahanati, helms the film. Amitabh Bachchan will also appear in Project K in a significant capacity.

Prabhas will also be seen in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar and Om Raut’s Adi Purush. Prabhas will also work alongside Sandeep Reddy Vanga in a movie titled Spirit.

