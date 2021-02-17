Prabhas' Costumes for 'Radhe Shyam' Cost Rs 6 Crore: Report

From the slight glimpses of the upcoming multilingual movie Radhe Shyam, it is quite certain that the ethereal love story is going to enthrall the audience with some breathtaking visuals. It is also true that the lead actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde will be wearing some exquisite outfits to look their roles in the period drama. The makers of the movie have made sure that the romance between the two actors gets enhanced by their classic costumes and that has cost them around Rs 6 crore alone for Prabhas.

According to a report by Gulte.com it has been discovered that the producers of the movie left no stone unturned in making sure that the movie creates the magic even if it meant spending Rs 6 crore just on Prabhas’ costumes. The posters and teasers that have been released since last year do show us how Prabhas is sporting a very stylish look in picturesque Europe. Unlike his previous roles where he played a no-nonsense action hero in movies like Saaho, Baahubali, and more, Radhe Shyam shows Prabhas in a different role where he seems to be playing a hopeless romantic.

The report also mentioned that for this movie Prabhas will be wearing specially designed ethnic wear since vintage clothes from the 1970s were not so easily available. The makers of the movie also hired special designers to create his costumes. In terms of costumes, Radhe Shyam is one of the costliest projects of Prabhas. The movie is produced by UV Creations, Gopi Krishna Pictures, and T-Series.

On the occasion of Valentine’s day, the actor also shared another sneak peek into the movie where he is seen at a European Railway Station shouting a message to Pooja Hegde in Italian. The old world charm of the steam engines and bustling railway stations show how the movie promises to take its viewers back in time