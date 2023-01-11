Prabhas Delivers 2-page Monologue In Single Take In Adipurush

Tollywood superstar Prabhas’ upcoming film Adipurush has become the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The posters and trailers of Adipurush have already been released and they have created huge expectations about the movie. The movie’s director is Om Raut, who is well known for his historical drama Tanhaji.

Now, an interesting information about the much anticipated film has emerged. According to reports, Prabhas, who is playing the role of Lord Rama in the movie, has surprised everyone by delivering a two-page monologue in just one take in the film.

Adipurush will be the first Bollywood project of Prabhas. He is portraying the role of Raghav (Lord Rama), whereas Saif Ali Khan is portraying Lankesh (Ravana) and Kriti Sanon is playing Janaki (Goddess Sita) in the movie. Sunny Singh will be seen as Lord Rama’s bother, Lakshmana.

In order to build the appropriate physique for the character of Lord Rama in Adipurush, Prabhas trained himself in archery and went through an intense fitness regime.

Adipurush is regarded as the most expensive film of Prabhas to date. The epic mythological drama is being reportedly produced at a budget of Rs 300 crore. The movie is jointly bankrolled by Retrophiles and Bhushan Kumar’s T-series.

The Adipurush trailer was released on October 2, 2022, and it received massive criticism. Social media users criticised the film’s lacklustre VFX, and many asked for the film’s suspension due to what they claimed was a misrepresentation of the story of Ramayana.

Adipurush was initially scheduled to theatrically release on August 11, 2022. Recently director Om Raut announced that the film will be released on June 16, 2023. “In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now be released on June 16, 2023," Raut wrote in an Instagram post.

He added, “Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history."

