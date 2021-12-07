Prabhas Donates Rs 1 Crore To Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund For Flood Victims

Actor Prabhas has donated Rs 1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to help all those who have been affected due to the heavy rainfall in several parts of the state. An official statement released by Prabhas’ team has confirmed that he has contributed Rs 1 crore towards CMRF.

Recently, Tirupati and its surrounding areas witnessed heavy rainfall leaving the locals distressed. Several other parts of the state are still reeling under heavy rains. Prabhas joined the list of actors moved by the plight of the flood victims and donated to CMRF to help them.

Earlier, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, and Ram Charan had also contributed Rs 25 lakh each to the Andhra Pradesh CMRF. They have also urged people to donate in large amounts to help the flood victims.

Pained by the wide spread devastation & havoc caused by floods & torrential Rains in Andhra Pradesh. Making a humble contribution of Rs.25 lacs towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help aid relief works. @ysjagan @AndhraPradeshCM pic.twitter.com/cn0VImFYGJ— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 1, 2021

Earlier, during coronavirus-induced lockdowns in 2020, Prabhas had donated Rs 4.5 crore towards Andhra Pradesh CMRF. Now, he has donated Rs 1 crore to the relief fund to help flood victims.

On the work front, Prabhas is currently awaiting the theatrical release of his film ‘Radhe Shyam’. The film is all set to hit the cinema screens on January 14. The film also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. It was shot in Italy, Georgia, France, and other European countries. In the film, Pooja Hegde plays a medico character named Prerna, and Prabhas plays a palmist called Vikramaditya.

After finishing promotional activities for Radhe Shyam, Prabhas will be wrapping his shooting formalities with ‘KGF’ fame Prashanth Neel for their upcoming movie ‘Salaar’. He will also be seen in Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’ which is under production.

