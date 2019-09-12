Take the pledge to vote

Prabhas' Fan Climbs Cellphone Tower to Demand Meeting With Saaho Star, Threatens to Jump

Prabhas' current release Saaho is putting up a tough fight at the box-office and has collected Rs 400 crores worldwide.

Updated:September 12, 2019, 10:23 AM IST
Prabhas' Fan Climbs Cellphone Tower to Demand Meeting With Saaho Star, Threatens to Jump
Actor Prabhas. (Photo: IANS)
After the massive success of the Bahubali saga, Prabhas saw his fandom rise globally. The actor's recently released film Saaho, where he is paired with Shraddha Kapoor, also received a huge amount of love from fans, despite getting below-average reviews from critics.

The craze for Prabhas, however, is not always positive. On the day of Saaho's release, a fan died of electric shock while trying to put up a flex board of the actor in a theatre. Now, another incident involving a Prabhas fan has emerged.

 

Pinkvilla has reported a source saying that a fan of Prabhas in Jangam, Telengana has climbed the top of a cellphone tower and has demanded to meet him. The fan, who clearly took inspiration from Sholay, has threatened to jump if Prabhas does not come to the location. The locals and authorities have confirmed that the man refuses to budge until the actor himself comes to the spot. However, it is unclear if the actor has been informed of this incident.

 

Meanwhile, Saaho, which is released in four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, and Malayalam, has crossed 400 crores worldwide. The film which was made in a heavy budget of 350  crores, marks the Hindi debut of Prabhas and South debut of Shraddha Kapoor. The film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi, Evelyn Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

Recently, Saaho's director Sujeeth opened up about the criticism faced by the film. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, he said, "I made the film that Prabhas sir, my producers, and I believed in. The audiences came in large numbers to watch it, but still, I am being treated as harshly as if I have committed a crime. I am just staying away from the media and public appearances because of all the negativity being thrown at the movie. Love or hate the film. But why target me?"

