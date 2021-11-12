Prabhas Fan Writes Suicide Note Over Radhe Shyam Update

Prabhas has a crazy fan-following. And, it is no hidden fact that his admirers are eagerly waiting for their favourite superstar to grace the big screen. Well, we can't blame them for this. The actor will be next seen in Radhe Shyam and opposite Pooja Hegde. Now, a die-hard fan from Andhra Pradesh is apparently not happy with Radhe Shyam makers not releasing any updates for the film. And, the said fan has allegedly written a suicide letter expressing his disappointment. The unverified suicide letter is doing the rounds of the Internet and was shared by various Prabhas’ fan clubs.

“I never dreamed that I would write a suicide note as I have not written a single letter so far. At least I think the Radhe Shyam team will give an update even after seeing my death. It's enough, no more asking,” India TV quoted the fan as saying in the letter which has since been removed.

The makers of Radhe Shyam had released a glimpse of Prabhas’ character from the film on the actor’s birthday on October 23. Titled ‘Prabhas as Vikramaditya’, the character teaser has raked in more than 8 million views on YouTube.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film will hit theatres on January 14, 2022, to coincide with the Makar Sankranti festival. The movie is bankrolled by UV Creations and T-Series Films.

Prabhas has other films lined up as well. He recently completed the shoot for Adipurush. The Om Raut directorial features him alongside Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and others. The movie is based on Ramayana, and is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022.

