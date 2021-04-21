Prabhas Fans Upset as No Adipurush Update Arrives on Ram Navami

#Prabhas fans woke up quite early Today & they have been eagerly waiting for d big update at 7:11 AM.They even trended d hashtag #Adipurush India wide.However, there has been no official update from #Adipurush’s makers so far &it has left all d excited fans disappointed— @Yeruvaka99 – Bujji (@Yeruvaka99) April 21, 2021

#AdiPurush Team has not officially confirmed they will have an update today.Let’s see if they surprise us with a poster — venkyreviews (@venkyreviews) April 21, 2021

View this post on Instagram

Telugu star Prabhas’ upcoming movie is one of the top trends on Twitter on Wednesday. The multilingual movie, Adipurush has made it to the top Twitter trends in India on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Ram Navami.Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is based on the Hindu mythology Ramayana. Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram in this movie and hence fans are using the hashtags Adipurush, Prabhas, and Ram Navami to commemorate the auspicious occasion.Fans are also expecting the makers of the movie to reveal the first look of Prabhas from Adipurush. While some fans are using edits from the actor’s blockbuster movies Bahubalito reimagine how he would once again deliver impressive battle scenes in the upcoming movie.According to one tweet, several fans of the actor planned to trend the hashtag of the movie and have been eagerly waiting for the big update from the makers. However, since there has been no official update from the Adipurush team, the fans expressed their disappointment.The movie was first announced on August 18, 2020 when Prabhas revealed the first poster. The caption of the movie poster read how the fantasy fiction drama will show the victory of good over evil. Adipurush will also star Saif Ali Khan as the ultimate antagonist, Raavan. The news was first revealed by Prabhas on his social media handle in September2020. Describing Saif’s character, the caption had read how 7000 years ago, there existed the world’s most intelligent demon.

Kriti Sanon will be playing the role of Sita while Sunny Singh will be playing Prabhas’ loyal brother Laxman. In an Instagram post shared last month, the three actors came together for the announcement.

View this post on Instagram

Adipurush is scheduled to hit the silver screen on August 11, 2022.

