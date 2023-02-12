Prabhas' Fees For His Upcoming Film Raja Deluxe Revealed And It Is Going To Drop Your Jaws

Telugu superstar Prabhas has been reported to have charged massive fees in the past. A recent report also claimed that he hiked up his price to Rs 150 crore for a project. However, it has now been reported that the Baahubali star has dropped his fees to zero for his upcoming film Raja Deluxe. The actor has resorted to a different approach to the film with regard to his fees.

Via KoiMoi, a Tracktollywood.com report claimed that Prabhas has opted to charge nothing for Raja Deluxe to avoid pushing the film’s budget beyond the limit. Instead, he wants to help the film generate maximum profits thus charging nothing for the film. Instead, Prabhas will be taking a share in profits.

For the unversed, Raja Deluxe is helmed by director Maruthi. The film stars Prabhas in the lead with Malavika Mohanan. The pre-production work began late last year. The filming also began in December last year, with a picture from the sets leaking online.

In the picture, Prabhas was seen discussing what appeared to be a scene with the crew members while waiting for his shot to be ready. Although not much is known about the film’s plot yet, it is reported that the film will feature elements of romance, comedy, and horror. It is claimed that the film features a paranormal angle as well. Besides Prabhas and Malavika Mohanan, the film also stars Niddhi Aggarwal and Riddhi Kumar.

While we cannot wait to hear more about Raja Deluxe, Prabhas is also preparing for the release of his new film Adipurush. The film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti in lead roles, is said to be based on the Hindu mythological epic Ramayana. Saif’s character is loosely based on Raavan from the epic, while Prabhas will play Raghava and Kriti will play Janaki, both of whom are based on Lord Ram and Sita, respectively. The film will be released on June 16, 2023.

