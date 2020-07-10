Prabhas Gets Nostalgic as Baahubali Clocks 5 Years, Shares Special Video from the Film

Baahubali: The Beginning, the SS Rajamouli directed epic action film, achieved phenomenal success when it released in 2015. The film's lead actor Prabhas is celebrating five years of its release with special posts on Instagram.

"Here's to the team that created magic! Celebrating #5YearsOfBaahubali The Beginning," Prabhas wrote on Instagram as she shared a still from the film.

Baahubali: The Beginning was shot in both Telugu and Tamil and dubbed into Malayalam and Hindi. It became a pan-India rage, breaking box office records.

Releasing on July 10, it became the highest-grossing film in India, third highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, and highest-grossing South Indian film, at the time of its release. Its Hindi dubbed version also broke several records by becoming the highest-grossing dubbed film in India.

The film also starred Rana Daggubati, Tamannah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj and Nassar in pivotal roles.

Prabhas also shared a special video with clips from the film interspersed with the praises the movie earned.

The film received an overwhelming response from all over the country. It ended with a cliffhanger, and the question 'Why did Katappa kill Baahubali?' haunted viewers till Baahubali: The Conclusion came out.

After the release of Rajamouli's magnum opus, Prabhas went from being a Telugu cinema star to a pan-India superstar who was also popular in several other countries.

Today is special for Prabhas for one more reason - the first look of Prabhas20 will be revealed today.