Prabhas Gifts Fans New 'Radheshyam' Poster on New Year
Hyderabad, Jan 1 (IANS) Telugu superstar Prabhas has a New Year gift for fans on Friday. He has shared a new poster of his upcoming film Radheshyam, and his followers sure are excited.
"To all my lovely fans, wishing you a Happy & Healthy 2021. #RadheShyam #2021WithRadheShyam," Prabhas posted on Instagram along with the poster that features him sporting a retro look.
Prabhas will romance actress Pooja Hegde in the film.
Pooja, too, shared the poster and tweeted: "He has arrived to win your hearts & make you fall in love all over again! Here's wishing you all a Happy New Year! #2021WithRadheShyam. Starring #Prabhas & myself."
He has arrived to win your hearts & make you fall in love all over again! 💕Here's wishing you all a Happy New Year! #2021WithRadheShyamStarring #Prabhas & myself@director_radhaa @UVKrishnamRaju garu #BhushanKumar @TSeries with #VamsiReddy #PramodUppalapati & @PraseedhaU pic.twitter.com/SHbKZKh8QK— Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) December 31, 2020
Prabhas' fans left new year wishes, too, and gave a thumbs up to the poster, with one calling him "the king #RadheShyam".
Radheshyam is a period romantic-drama. The multi-lingual film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Prabhas will also be seen in Adipurush, a film based on Ramayana, starring Saif Ali Khan. On the other hand, he will also be seen in an untitled film starring Deepika Padukone.