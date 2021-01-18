Prabhas Gifts Watches to Team Members of 'Radhe Shyam' for Their Dedication

Impressed with the hard work, dedication and commitment of his team members of upcoming movie Radhe Shyam, actor Prabhas has gifted them costly watches on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The film Radhe Shyam marks the collaboration of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde and the shooting of the movie is on the verge of completion. Radhe Shyam is a Telugu period romantic drama featuring Prabhas in the role of a palm reader and Pooja will be seen playing the character of a music teacher.

Most of the portion of the film has been shot in Italy and some other exotic locations across Europe. It is a big budget movie and is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

The film went on to floors in the month of January last year and successfully wrapped up the Georgian schedule in March amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and had returned to India safely.

The teaser of the film will be presented by Prabhas himself through his Instagram handle. The shooting of the film has recently been completed and the movie will release on April 30 all over the world.

Other than Radhe Shyam, the actor has two more projects with him, including a yet untitled project with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. It is a pan-Indian science fiction film and also stars Deepika Padukone.

Prabhas will be next seen in a multilingual film titled Adipurush, a mythological 3D film. Talking about his role in this movie, Prabhas said that portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. He also expressed great excitement to portray this character. The film will be directed by Om Raut.

Prabhas started his acting career in the year 2002 with a Telugu drama, Eeswar. The actor gained popularity all over the world with his role in SS Rajamouli's epic action film Baahubali, released in the year 2015.

Baahubali: The Beginning is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film to date. Later, its sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion released in 2017 and became the first Indian film ever to gross over Rs 1,000 crore in all languages in ten days.