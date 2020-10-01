Prabhas Heads to Italy to Conclude Radhe Shyam Shoot, See Pics

Prabhas is set to conclude work on his upcoming big project Radhe Shyam. The actor was recently spotted at Hyderabad airport after nearly seven months. Prabhas is flying to Italy to conclude filming for the forthcoming drama film also starring Pooja Hegde. The actor was seen dressed in an oversized beige outfit and casual black coloured joggers. He was also a pair of sunshades and a face mask for protection.

Prior to the lockdown announcement, Prabhas and the rest of the Radhe Shyam team were filming in Georgia. However, they hurriedly returned to India due to the travel ban.

The upcoming romantic drama set in the 1900s is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film is simultaneously being shot in Telugu and Hindi.

Prabhas has to work on another big project after wrapping up work on Radhe Shyam. The actor will start preparing for a trilingual film directed by Nag Ashwin. The yet-to-be-titled sci-fi film will mark the maiden collaboration of Prabhas with actress Deepika Padukone.

The actor also has Om Raut's film titled Adipurush. The mythological film will be a screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. The pan-India project will be simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi languages.

Prabhas will essay the role of Lord Ram. He is said to undergo physical transformation and learn archery to play the ambitious character. The role of antagonist Lankesh will be essayed by Saif Ali Khan. The epic period actioner will be captured in 3D and high on visual effects. The big-budget venture is expected to go on floors early 2021.

Pooja, on the other hand, has started work on Akhil Akkineni-starrer Most Eligible Bachelor in Hyderabad. She will also be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali as the female protagonist.