Prabhas' Heartwarming Gesture to Connect with Fan in Hospice Care Melts Hearts

Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, is set to be director Om Raut's magnum opus, and the creators are striving to make it one of thisyear's best flicks. However, this time, the Bahubali star is making headlines for his generous deed. Despite being wrapped up in the shooting of his forthcoming film, he found some time to speak with one of his fans, a little girl who was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

#Prabhas brought smile on face of inpatient Sobhita* by spending some time with her on video call.Sparsh Hospice Team expressed deep gratitude to him for beautiful gesture & bringing smiles. Name of patient changed to protect privacy. pic.twitter.com/OQNPRIGbEV — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 18, 2021

Prabhas, the pan-India star, has the largest fan base in India. The modest actor is well-known for actively communicating with his fans and admirers. According to sources, the small admirer of the celebrity was really pleased and happy to have a face-to-face interaction with his favourite idol through video chat. Prabhas and his fan spent a long time talking about his movie and other matters. He was also thanked and praised by the hospital for his kindness.

He is a movie star who not only captured people's hearts via his performance, but also helps those in need whenever he sees them. In a similar incident earlier, a 20-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in the last stage of cancer. He shared his last desire to meet Prabhas. As soon as the actor heard of the boy's condition, he left the set of the film and was in the hospital within an hour.

On the work front, Prabhas has a slew of interesting projects in his kitty. Some of his upcoming projects include a pan-India production with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, 'Project K' and Salaar. The actor is presently in Mumbai filming the final scene of Adipurush. Apart from Prabhas and Kriti, the movie also stars Saif Ali Khan in the role of antagonist. While Prabhas will be portraying Ram in the film, Saif will play the villainous Raavana.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here