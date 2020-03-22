English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Prabhas in Self-quarantine After Returning from Film's Shoot Abroad

Prabhas

Prabhas

In a short statement posted on social media, the 'Baahubali' actor said he recently returned from Georgia after completing a film's shoot and therefore decided to keep himself in isolation.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 22, 2020, 10:35 AM IST
Share this:

South superstar Prabhas has announced that he is in self-quarantine in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a short statement posted on social media, the "Baahubali" actor said he recently returned from Georgia after completing a film's shoot and therefore decided to keep himself in isolation.

"On safely returning from my shoot abroad, in light of increasing risks of COVID-19, I have decided to self-quarantine. Hope you all are also taking the necessary precautions to be safe," Prabhas wrote on social media on Saturday.

Read: Ritesh Sidhwani is 'Disgusted' by False Claims That His London Return Niece Has Tested Positive for Covid-19

The actor is currently working on filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar's untitled film, which also features Pooja Hedge.

A number of Indian celebrities are under self-quarantine after their return from abroad, including Anupam Kher and Shabana Azmi.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar had on Monday said he is completely under isolation to avoid any infection due to coronavirus outbreak. The 97-year-old actor shared the health update on his Twitter account.

Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 283 on Saturday after 60 fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story