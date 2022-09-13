Prabhas in Tears As He Hugs Sister Pragathi at Krishnam Raju's Last Rites, Fans Say 'We're With You'

Telugu superstar Prabhas broke down in tears as he hugged his youngest sister, Pragathi, at their uncle Krishnam Raju’s funeral. Former Union Minister and veteran actor Uppalapati Krishnam Raju passed away on September 11 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 83.

In some heart-breaking videos, which have emerged from Krishnam Raju’s funeral on social media, Prabhas is seen comforting Uppalapati family and his sister. As soon as the video began doing the rounds online, fans of Prabhas took to Twitter to share heartfelt messages for their beloved star. One fan wrote, “Stay strong, anna.” Another one tweeted, “Until our last breath we are with you… stay strong our idol.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers of Telugu states, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and several top film personalities were among those condoled Krishnam Raju’s death.

In a career spanning 50 years, Krishnam Raju acted in more than 180 films. He began his film career with Telugu movie Chilaka Gorinka in 1966. His last film was Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam. He won several awards and accolades for the various roles he portrayed in films.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in a statement condoled his death. KCR said that Krishnam Raju won the hearts of moviegoers with his unique acting style. KCR added that Krishnam Raju served the people of the country as a member of the Lok Sabha, as a Union Minister and through the field of political administration.

The AIG Hospitals, where Krishnam Raju was undergoing treatment, in a statement that he was admitted there for post COVID complications on August 5. He was diagnosed with severe pneumonia caused by multidrug resistant bacteria and fungal organisms, and severe infective bronchitis. He had heart rhythm disturbances during the hospital stay and suffered worsening of kidney function.

