Prabhas' Instagram Profile Has 7 Lakh Followers Without a Single Post
Prabhas made his debut on Instagram on Saturday and gained over 7 lakh followers in no time.
Image: YouTube screen grab of Saaho teaser.
Actor Prabhas has made a stunning Instagram debut. As of now, the Instagram profile of the Baahubali star has more than 7 lakh followers (and counting). Prabhas gave in to the demands of his fans and finally joined the photo-video sharing platform on Saturday and gained over 700, 000 followers in no time. As of now, www.instagram.com/actorprabhas profile has close to 7.5 lakh followers.
Strange thing is that he does not even have a profile picture or a post yet to get such an overwhelming response from his followers. The Saaho star does has a Facebook page, which has a fan base of over 10 million. The actor's posts are not very frequent, but the love from his fans is. They keep flooding his posts with love and praise.
Prabhas' PR team had issued a statement last week confirming that the actor will join Instagram after keeping away from it for many years.
Prabhas' next film is Saaho, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Evelyn Sharma and others. The film is an out-and-out action film. It is also a multilingual film, which will see him play an outlaw. Th last teaser from the film was relesed on Shraadha's birthday and was titled Shades of Saaho. It was the makers' gift to Shraddha.
Saaho will release on Independence Day and has been directed by Sujeeth, and produced by UV Creations, T-Series, and Dharma Productions. It started principal photography in June 2017.
