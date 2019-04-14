SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Prabhas' Instagram Profile Has 7 Lakh Followers Without a Single Post

Prabhas made his debut on Instagram on Saturday and gained over 7 lakh followers in no time.

News18.com

Updated:April 14, 2019, 11:41 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Prabhas' Instagram Profile Has 7 Lakh Followers Without a Single Post
Image: YouTube screen grab of Saaho teaser.
Loading...
Actor Prabhas has made a stunning Instagram debut. As of now, the Instagram profile of the Baahubali star has more than 7 lakh followers (and counting). Prabhas gave in to the demands of his fans and finally joined the photo-video sharing platform on Saturday and gained over 700, 000 followers in no time. As of now, www.instagram.com/actorprabhas profile has close to 7.5 lakh followers.

Strange thing is that he does not even have a profile picture or a post yet to get such an overwhelming response from his followers. The Saaho star does has a Facebook page, which has a fan base of over 10 million. The actor's posts are not very frequent, but the love from his fans is. They keep flooding his posts with love and praise.

Prabhas' PR team had issued a statement last week confirming that the actor will join Instagram after keeping away from it for many years.

Prabhas' next film is Saaho, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Evelyn Sharma and others. The film is an out-and-out action film. It is also a multilingual film, which will see him play an outlaw. Th last teaser from the film was relesed on Shraadha's birthday and was titled Shades of Saaho. It was the makers' gift to Shraddha.

Saaho will release on Independence Day and has been directed by Sujeeth, and produced by UV Creations, T-Series, and Dharma Productions. It started principal photography in June 2017.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram