An initiative by &
2-min read

Prabhas is a Huge Superstar but Has the Most Amazing Heart, Says Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor talks about working with Prabhas, saying that she had a blast on the sets of her first south film Saaho in Hyderabad.

IANS

Updated:August 11, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
Prabhas is a Huge Superstar but Has the Most Amazing Heart, Says Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor is making her south debut playing the female lead opposite Prabhas in the upcoming action-thriller Saaho. The actress is all praises for her co-star, who is one of the big names in Telugu cinema. "Prabhas is a huge superstar but he has the most amazing heart. I and my team were in awe of that. We had a blast," Shraddha said at the trailer launch of Saaho.

Talking about her experience of shooting in Hyderabad, the actress said, "I will not be able to describe the experience in words. Actually, the whole team welcomed me as a part of their family. We shot this film within two years. In these two years, Hyderabad actually became my second home. I would look forward to going to the set every day. I would love to go there again and again because of the amount of love that I have received from them. They have been so kind to me. I felt so much at home there."

Read: Saaho Trailer: Get Ready For a Larger Than Life Experience With Prabhas

Shraddha has back to back releases with Saaho hitting the theatres on August 30, and her next, Chhichhore, where she stars alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, releasing on September 6. The actress sounded very happy about this, as she said, "The two movies are so different from each other and I feel lucky that I got to be a part of both."

Even though it feels nice to see two films releasing back to back, shooting for three films at the same time was not so easy for Shraddha, the third film being Street Dancer 3D, where she has been paired opposite Varun Dhawan. "I only want to say that my body is paining a lot. It has been a physically intense year for me. Street Dancer will release next year, even though we have finished shooting. I feel like relaxing a little but now the promotions (for Saaho) have started."

Shraddha added that she is excited to be a part of such amazing movies. "Saaho is my first multi-lingual film. It is a very big thing for me to be a part of this film. I am eagerly waiting for World Saaho Day, which is on the 30th." Saaho has been directed by Sujeeth and also stars Jackie Shroff and Neil Nitin Mukesh in key roles. It will be released in four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Read: Saaho Trailer Scenes Spawn Hilarious Memes with References to Game of Thrones

