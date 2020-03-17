Prabhas is One of My 3AM Friends, Says Anushka Shetty on Their Dating Rumours

Anushka Shetty has been, time and again, romantically linked to her co-star Prabhas, ever since they starred in the 2009 film Billa. Their on-screen as well as off-screen camaraderie have always kept fans guessing if they are dating.

However, amidst their dating and relationship rumours the actress has opened up about their bond and said that Prabhas is her "3AM friend."

Talking to Deccan Chronicle in an interview, she said, “I have known Prabhas for over 15 years now and he is one of my 3 AM friends. We are usually linked up because both of us are not married and make an amazing on screen pair. Had there been anything between both of us, it would have been out by this time. Both of us are the same kind of people who don’t hide any emotions if we are involved."

Anushka had recently expressed her disappointment over rumours of her wedding and was furious at the reports that claimed she was tying the knot with director Prakash Kovelamudi, who divorced Kanika Dhillon in 2017.

In the interview, she expressed that such gossips hurt her. “I would wonder if these people who wrote about me had any sisters and children. I just come to know about it through some of my friends through forward," she said.

The actress further added she has taken it all in her stride since that's how the industry works. "“And I let it be. Also, because my family who actually had wanted to get me married ever since I was 20 — knows me for who I am, even they were never affected by my marriage rumours," she added.

