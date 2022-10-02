Prabhas-Kriti Sanon Unveil Adipurush Teaser in Ayodhya; Bigg Boss 16's Sajid Khan Recalls Having No Work

Adipurush teaser, starring Prabhas as Lord Ram, received a grand launch Sunday on the bank of Sarayu in Ayodhya. The teaser sees the recreation of the mythological epic Ramayana. Helmed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Om Raut, promises a visual spectacle. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 aka PS1 is unstoppable at the box office. Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha, among others, is reportedly setting new benchmarks at the box office. Trade experts reveal that PS1 has already surpassed Rs 150 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan are teaming up for the upcoming Telugu film Godfather. The Bollywood actor has a cameo role in the film and seems to have already shot for it as well. While the cameo was confirmed a while ago, the Telugu superstar has now revealed that Salman Khan did not charge anything for the role. If that wasn’t all, he also got angry when the producers approached him to discuss payment.

Mahatma Gandhi’s extraordinary life, non-violent approach, and teachings have served as great life lessons for all of us. Fondly known as ‘Bapu’, Mahatma Gandhi continues to serve as an inspiration for every generation. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, several actors including Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Mohanlal and others took to their social media handles to extend greetings on the occasion.

Sajid Khan took the internet by storm as he entered Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant on Saturday. Sajid, who had been away from the media glare for over four years, recalled how he was removed from the Housefull film franchise in 2018. Sajid was embroiled in MeToo controversy after three separate harrowing accounts by actresses against him emerged online. Without mentioning the MeToo controversy, Sajid said that the past four years had been very tough for him as he had no work.”

