Prabhas' Latest Look From Sets of Salaar Leaked; Fans Can't Wait

Popular Tollywood actor Prabhas seems to have his plate full of big-budget films. The Baahubali actor is currently shooting for KGF director Prasanth Neel’s Salaar and Om Raut’s Adipurush. Prabhas fans are already in readiness for his two upcoming movies. Now, their excitement seems unconfined as the actor’s look from the sets of Salaar has been leaked online.

Taking to Twitter, an account named Bheeshma Talks has shared Prabhas’s look from the sets of Salaar. “Latest pic of Prabhas from the sets of Salaar,” read the tweet.

The picture revealed Prabhas surrounded by the makers of the film. The actor appeared to be shooting in the countryside, sporting long hair and a rugged and angry look. The makers were seen adjusting the movie camera presumably to start filming.

No sooner than the leaked picture surfaced on the Internet, fans started showing their speculations in the comments. “Looking at that dress, it looks like Prabhas is playing a Muslim role. Am I wrong?” pondered one Twitterati. “Prabhas looks very angry… can’t wait to see this biggest violent man,” wrote a second user.

Aa dress chustunte prabhas muslim role chestunnatu unndau 🤔

Am i wrong? — Mutantblade974🏹🏹🚩🚩 (@Mutantblade974) September 24, 2022

Prabhas look very angry can't wait to see this biggest violence man — ambu aj fan (@PikuPik98523036) September 24, 2022

Prabhas paused the filming of Salaar after the death of his beloved uncle Krishnam Raju on September 11. However, he seems to have overcome the irreplaceable loss and grief of losing his uncle and has resumed his shoot for Salaar. The film is being extensively shot in Hyderabad.

This Prasanth Neel directorial is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the banners of Hombale Films. Apart from Prabhas, Salaar also stars Shruti Hassan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Easwari Rao, Jackey Mishra, and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles.

The adventure-action thriller is a remake of the 2014 Kannada film Ugramm. Salaar is slated to hit the big screens next year.

Talking about Prabhas’s other film Adipurush, the film will mark its presence in the theatres on January 12, next year. Adipurush consists of a cast ensemble of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Vatsal Sheth, and Sunny Singh.

Besides Salaar and Adipurush the Baahubali fame is also a part of Project K alongside Bollywood biggies – Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

