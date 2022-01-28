Prabhas Likely To Get Rs 100 Crore For Salaar

Telugu star Prabhas is currently working on various big-budget projects including Radhe Shyam, Salaar and Adipurush. After giving a blockbuster like Baahubali, Prabhas is now counted among the most bankable actors in the south film industry.

Radhe Shyam, the period romantic drama, which was slated to release on the occasion of Sankranti, was postponed owing to the third wave of Covid-19. Meanwhile, there is a lot of speculation among the fans on another project Salaar, which is helmed by KGF fame Prashanth Neil.

The remuneration charged by Prabhas for this film has become a topic of discussion in the Telugu film industry. He is reportedly getting Rs 100 crore for the films. Moreover, it is also reported that the actor will take home a 10 percent share from the box office profit of the film.

Salaar is expected to be an action and adventure packed film. Shruti Haasan plays the female lead opposite Prabhas in this period drama bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in the skin of an antagonist character.

Meanwhile, it is known that Prashanth is going to create high voltage action scenes in the film, for which 20 crores will be spent. The sequence will be the highlight of the big-budget film.

The action-thriller is set against the backdrop of the coal mining mafia. The shooting of the film, which is being made with a budget of Rs 350 crore, is currently underway. Many behind-the-scenes videos had earlier surfaced on the internet from the sets of Salaar.

On the work front, Prabhas is also busy with the shooting of Adipurush, directed by Om Raut. Moreover, Prabhas has also signed a project with filmmaker Nag Ashwin. The film is supposed to go on floors this year. Prabhas will be seen as a powerful police officer in the film.

