Prabhas Miffed With Om Raut Over Adipurush Teaser Backlash: Report

The fans of Tollywood superstar Prabhas have been eagerly waiting for his upcoming film Adipurush, the much talked about mythological action drama based on the epic Ramayana. There has been a lot of anticipation around the film’s cast, plot and budget.

The recent announcement by T-Series, the producer of the movie, about the grand launch of the teaser on October 2 in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, also created a lot of excitement among Prabhas fans.

Top showsha video

However, the audiences have been left highly disappointed with the teaser of Adipurush. The teaser has received widespread criticism from all. Apart from the mass opinion that neither Prabhas nor Saif Ali Khan could capture the essence of Lord Ram and Ravana, the biggest point of criticism was the bad quality of VFX used in this

Om Raut directorial.

Most users found it cartoonish and compared some of its scenes to Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, and Walking Dead, to name a few. A few even mocked its high budget to create something of poor quality than Temple Run, the popular video game franchise.

Take a look at some of the reactions by netizens below:

I am not interested in watching 'abs wale Sri Ram'. Film makers need to understand that if the actor can't give 100% for these kind of roles they need to hire someone else Prabhas is looking a clear misfit he doesn't have the innocence and charm to play Sri Ram. — Priyal (@Priyans80008090) October 2, 2022

Ravan 👇 seriously Yr ise to acche character pr cartoons m work krte h..pta nhi kya soch k inko yesa look diya …Hindu culture ki respect na kr sko to 🙏 request h disrespect bhi mt kro#DisappointingAdipurish #BoycottAdipurush#BoycottbollywoodCompletely pic.twitter.com/xxec0eyklv — Anamika🌜✨ (@maa_ki_ladoo) October 3, 2022

The Whole India right now is hugely #disappointed after seeing #DisappointingAdipurish teaser … But Bollywood will remain busy promoting Taimur one way or other as money is flowing through Ancestors of Taimur Only. Now Even Ramayana is not spared. Too much love 72 hoors pic.twitter.com/Q13C9jK1MH — Indic Spectrum (@IndicSpectrum) October 3, 2022

With the recently released Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, which

was praised for the ground-breaking visual effects the audiences pinned high

hope on Adipurush. However, the VFX of Adipurush has clearly failed to impress

the viewers.

A few reports claim that Prabhas is miffed with director Om Raut for the poor response to the teaser and the criticism over the VFX work. A video from the hotel lobby in Ayodhya, where the Adipurush team was staying, has made its way to the internet. In the video, a visibly disturbed Prabhas is seen summoning director Om Raut to his room. Now, many speculate that Prabhas may have given Om Raut an earful about the poor reception of the teaser.

Meanwhile, amid the backlash, Ajay Devgn’s VFX company, NY VFXwaala, which was believed to be behind the special effects in the film, has issued a statement denying its involvement in the making of Adipurush.

NY VFXwaala came under scrutiny for the shoddy VFX work in Adipurush after Prasad Sutar, one of the co-founders of the company, was credited as one of the producers and VFX supervisor in the teaser. However, the company has stated that they are not responsible for the VFX in the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here