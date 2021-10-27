Prabhas' Mythological Drama Adipurush Readies for Wrap, Actor Spotted Shooting in Mumbai

Actor Prabhas on Wednesday was snapped in Mumbai shooting for Adipurush, modern day retelling of Ramayana. The actor was clicked coming out of his vanity van and rushing towards the shooting spot, reported Times of India. Prabhas has recently resumed filming for Adipurush - a mythological drama - being directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut. The film stars Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage and Saif Ali Khan - who was also a part of Tanhaji. The shooting for Adipurush is expected to conclude next month, and the film will release on August 8, 2022.

Adipurush is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Prabhas will play the title role, while Sanon portrays the character of Sita and Saif plays Lankesh. Being made on a tentative budget of Rs 300-400 crore, it is being dubbed as one of the most expensive films in India. Prabhas is reportedly being paid Rs 100 crore for the film.

Read: ‘Project K’ Preparations in Full Swing, Regular Shoot to Begin in November

Music giant T-Series is bankrolling the film along with Retrophiles. Sachet-Parampara is composing the soundtrack for Adipurush, and Kharthik Palani is behind the camera. Director Om Raut is planning to wrap up the shooting before the movie enters into the post-production phase, which needs heavy VFX and graphical representation. It is even stated that the graphics in Adipurush would have triple VFX than the Baahubali series. So, the expectations are rife.

Prabhas will be next seen in period romantic drama Radhe Shyam. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The teaser of Radhe Shyam was launched on October 23 on the occasion of Prabhas’ birthday, and has accumulated 6.6 million views on YouTube alone.

Read: ‘Raavan’ Saif Ali Khan Finishes Filming for Adipurush, See Pics

The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar who shot the movie in both Telugu and Hindi languages. Radhe Shyam will arrive in theaters on January 14, 2022, coinciding with the festival of Makar Sankranti. The 42-year-old also has Salaar and Project K opposite Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

He was last seen in action thriller Saaho in 2019. The film was one of the highest grossers of the year, but received unfavourable reviews from critics who found faults in the screenplay and direction, but praised Prabhas’ performance. Saaho starred Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.