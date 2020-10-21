Prabhas Nails Modern Lover Boy Image as Vikramaditya in New 'Radhe Shyam' Poster

Prabhas fans are in for a treat as the Telugu actor's first look from upcoming film Radhe Shyam has been unveiled just days before his birthday.

In the freshly released poster, Prabhas is decked up in a cool and comfy look as he poses while resting on top of luxury car, in what seems like foreign locales. Earlier, the team of Radhe Shyam was shooting for the feature film in Georgia and after filming resumed post coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased, the crew is working in Italy, with lead stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

Prabhas plays the role of Vikramaditya in the upcoming film. Take a look at at his new poster from the movie.

Additionally, it has also been revealed by the makers that a motion poster of Radhe Shyam will be released on October 23, on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday.

On October 13, Pooja was introduced as Prerana in Radhe Shyam as her first look poster was unveiled.

Radhe Shyam is anticipated to be a big budget movie like Prabhas' other ventures and will see a pan-India release in various languages. The Telugu actor is also working on a yet untitled project with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, which is directed by Nag Ashwin. Meanwhile, he will also collaborate with Saif Ali Khan and Tanhaji fame director Om Raut in Adipurush, which reportedly draws from Ramayana.