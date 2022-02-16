Prabhas' New Project With Maruthi is Titled Raja Deluxe. All You Need to Know

Prabhas is set to make an official announcement about his upcoming movie soon. The Mirchi actor has been busy working on the project for a while now and it will be released later this year. The makers of Prabhas’ upcoming movie have something interesting planned.

Prabhas is set to star in a Telugu movie with popular director Maruthi. If the sources are to be believed, the movie will likely be a commercial entertainer with a funny plot. It is said to be titled, Raja Deluxe.

Along with this, sources report that Pelli SanidaD fame Sreeleela will be seen as one of the three female leads in the movie. Besides her, reports indicate that Mehreen Prizada has been approached to play one of the leading ladies. The fans are eagerly waiting for an announcement from the makers, who may make it public on the occasion of Holi, March 18.

On the work front, Maruthi is currently shooting for his next film, starring Gopichand and Raashi Khanna, Pakka Commercial.

Coming to Prabhas, the actor is all set for the release of his love saga Radhe Shyam, a period love story set in Europe. After several postponements, Radhe Shyam will finally be released on March 11, 2022.

Along with this, Prabhas is also a part of Om Raut’s mythological film Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan. Adipurush is being simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu languages and Prashanth Neel’s Salaar, which has Shruti Haasan as the female lead.

