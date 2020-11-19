Prabhas' Next Magnum Opus Adipurush to Release in August 2022

South star Prabhas has announced the release date of his forthcoming film Adipurush. On Thursday at 7:11am, the actor announced on social media that the Om Raut directorial will release on August 11, 2022. It is being speculated that the film is based on the epic Ramayan and that Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram.

Prabhas shared the logo of the film with the caption stating, "#Adipurush in Theatres 11.08.2022. #SaifAliKhan @omraut #BhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries." The tagline reads, "Celebrating the victory of good over evil."

It was announced some time ago that Saif Ali Khan will be joining the film, which has Prabhas playing the lead role. This will be Saif's second collaboration with Om Raut, after the period film Tanhaji, in which he played the antagonist. Saif's role in Adipurush is negative as well. He will be playing the villain called Lankesh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had announced Saif's role as the "most handsome devil."

While introducing Saif's character in an Instagram post, Prabhas had written, "7000 years ago existed the world's most intelligent demon! #Adipurush #SaifAliKhan."

The female lead for Adipurush is yet to be announced. Adipurush is set to be a 3D action drama high on VFX.